By Trend
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
The official rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0021 manat.
The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.074. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency went up by 0.003 manat (0.1 percent).
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
December 14
|
2.0625
|
December 21
|
2.0717
|
December 15
|
2.0652
|
December 22
|
2.0783
|
December 16
|
2.0675
|
December 23
|
2.0717
|
December 17
|
2.0786
|
December 24
|
2.0746
|
December 18
|
2.0812
|
December 25
|
2.0738
|
Average weekly
|
2.071
|
Average weekly
|
2.074
The official rate of the manat against the ruble went up by 0.0001 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0227. Accordingly. the average price of manat compared to this currency dropped by 0.0005 manat (2.15 percent).
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
December 14
|
0.0233
|
December 21
|
0.0229
|
December 15
|
0.023
|
December 22
|
0.0227
|
December 16
|
0.0232
|
December 23
|
0.0224
|
December 17
|
0.0232
|
December 24
|
0.0226
|
December 18
|
0.0232
|
December 25
|
0.023
|
Average weekly
|
0.0232
|
Average weekly
|
0.0227
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira dropped by 0.0027 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.2224. Accordingly. the average price of manat compared to this currency increased by 0.0049 manat (2.25 percent).
The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.217. Accordingly. the average price of manat compared to this currency rose has remained unchanged.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
December 14
|
0.2162
|
December 21
|
0.2213
|
December 15
|
0.2161
|
December 22
|
0.2222
|
December 16
|
0.2169
|
December 23
|
0.2222
|
December 17
|
0.218
|
December 24
|
0.2222
|
December 18
|
0.2205
|
December 25
|
0.224
|
Average weekly
|
0.2175
|
Average weekly
|
0.2224