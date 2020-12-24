By Trend

Financial support to 1,776 taxpayers engaged in coronavirus-affected spheres in Azerbaijani districts was provided, Trend reports citing the State Tax Service under the country’s Ministry of Economy.

In accordance with the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers to continue financial support on the payment of a certain part of the salary to employees engaged in the coronavirus-hit areas, the State Tax Service, within the 3rd stage, provided financial support to 1,776 taxpayers in cities and districts where a toughened quarantine regime was introduced - Lankaran, Shaki, Jalilabad, Bilasuvar, Gakh, Zagatala, Masalli, Ismayilli, Guba, Khachmaz districts.

According to the service, the amount of financial support provided amounted to 1.447 million manat (over $851,000).

Financial support was provided to 8,657 employees in the areas affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Dec. 24)

