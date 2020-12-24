By Trend

The outgoing year has inscribed gold letters in Azerbaijan’s history, the Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said at a meeting of the parliament held on Dec.24, Trend reports.

According to Jabbarov, the victory in the Patriotic War is a solid foundation for developing the successes achieved under the leadership of the President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.

He noted that the appropriate measures are underway to restore the liberated territories, create conditions for the people who will return there, and provide them with employment.

Both local and foreign investors are showing great interest in the restoration of the liberated territories, added the minister.

The territories had been liberated from the Armenian occupation during the 44-day Patriotic War (from Sept.27 through early Nov.2020).

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz