Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan on December 22 decreased compared to previous indicators, Trend reports citing data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, an ounce of gold fell by 25.211 manat or $14.83 (0.78 percent), amounting to 3,198.3205 manat ($1,881), and an ounce of silver - by 0.426 manat or 25 cents (0.94 percent), amounting to 44.8725 manat ($26.39). The price per ounce of platinum decreased by 71.043 manat or $41.79 (3.99 percent) and amounted to 1,709.5625 manat ($1,005), and per ounce of palladium - by 76.211 manat or $44.83 (1.89 percent), amounting to 3,965.879 manat ($2,332).

In monthly terms, the price of an ounce of gold increased by 22.967 manat or $13.51 (0.7 percent), and an ounce of platinum - by 82.1185 manat or $48.35 (5 percent), an ounce of silver increased by 3.799 manat or $2.23 (9.2 percent), and an ounce of palladium decreased by 6.0265 manat $3.54 (0.2 percent).

In annual terms, gold rose by 683.9015 manat or $402.2 (27.2 percent), silver - by 15.8738 manat or $9.337 (54.7 percent), palladium - by 660.144 manat or $388.3 (20 percent), and platinum rose by 119.0255 manat or $70.01 (7.5 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Dec. 22, 2020 3,198.3205 44.8725 1,709.5625 3,965.879 Dec. 21, 2020 3,223.5315 45.2985 1,780.6055 4,042.09 Nov. 22, 2020 3,175.3535 41.0735 1,627.444 3,971.9055 Dec. 22, 2019 2,514.419 28.9987 1,590.537 3,305.735 Daily difference: In man. -25.211 -0.426 -71.043 -76.211 % -0.78 -0.94 -3.99 -1.89 Monthly difference: In man. 22.967 3.799 82.1185 -6.0265 % 0.7 9.2 5 -0.2 Annual difference: In man. 683.9015 15.8738 119.0255 660.144 % 27.2 54.7 7.5 20

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Dec.22)

