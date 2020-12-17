By Trend

A great increase in demand for online services and solutions is observed in the Azerbaijani domestic market in 2020, Chairman of the supervisory board of the Bestcomp Group Rauf Hasanov said.

Hasanov made the remark during the MAINTech Forum event within the Innovations and Technologies project, Trend reports on Dec. 16.

"More than one million pupils have been connected to online education in Azerbaijan this year," chairman said. "Our company has been involved in connecting of the education sector to the Microsoft Teams solution."

Besides the educational sector, Hasanov stressed that many entrepreneurs were forced to enter online markets and create their own platforms to continue their business and accept online payments.

"Among these entrepreneurs, there is a big number of those who successfully launched the platforms for such a business and continue to develop in this sphere," chairman added.

"ASAN service has developed a number of applications and solutions in connection with the pandemic," Azer Bayramov, employee of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the president of Azerbaijan (ASAN service), said.

The main solutions of the ASAN service are the online provision of the population with public services, as well as an innovative solution for obtaining SMS permits, which aroused interest in foreign countries.

"From the point of view of an innovative sphere, we have developed and have seen a number of solutions that we never even thought about," Bayramov said. "Many companies that have adapted to the modern requirements have been greatly developed and were able to enter the domestic and foreign markets."

Bayramov stressed that besides rendering the services to the population, the ASAN service also renders all the necessary state services to the entrepreneurs of the country online.

"Big IT companies and developers in the coming years will establish cooperation with startups and their projects," Mammad Karimov, director of the INNOLAND innovation center, said.

"As opposed to the big companies, startuppers are the fastest in developing solutions, they work around the clock, do not require special permits for their activity, which can lead to the cooperation of big companies with them," Karimov said.

"A huge number of start-up solutions have been developed since the beginning of this year," Karimov said. "Big IT companies in the future will focus on cooperation with startups to conduct joint development of projects and business."

--

