By Trend

The prices of precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 16 compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Dec. 16 referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 39.2785 manat or $23.105 (1.26 percent) and amounted to 3,157.6905 manat or $1,857.465 per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 1.092 manat or 64 cents (2.67 percent) and amounted to 41.9279 manat ($24.66).

The price of platinum increased by 60.6815 manat or $35.695 (3.54 percent) and amounted to 1,777.146 manat ($1.045).

The price of palladium increased by 47.209 manat or $27.77 (1.2 percent) and amounted to 3,974.056 manat ($2,337.68).

In monthly terms, the price of gold decreased by 64.753 manat or $38.09 (2 percent) per ounce, platinum increased by 239.683 manat or $140.99 (15.6 percent) per ounce, silver decreased by 0.6056 manat or 35 cents (1.4 percent) per ounce, palladium decreased by 13.668 manat or $8.04 (0.3 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold increased by 649.9015 manat or $382.295 (25.9 percent), silver grew by 13.0792 manat or $7.693 (45.3 percent), palladium rose by 670.871 manat or $394.63 (20.3 percent) and platinum increased by 192.406 manat or $113.18 (12.1 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Dec. 16, 2020 3,157.6905 41.9279 1,777.146 3,974.056 Dec. 15,2020 3,118.412 40.8359 1,716.4645 3,926.847 Nov. 16, 2020 3,222.4435 42.5335 1,537.463 3,987.724 Dec. 16, 2019 2,507.789 28.8487 1,584.74 3,303.185 Change in a day: in man. 39.2785 1.092 60.6815 47.209 in % 1.26 2.67 3.54 1.2 Change in a month in man. -64.753 -0.6056 239.683 -13.668 in % -2 -1.4 15.6 -0.3 Change in a year in man. 649.9015 13.0792 192.406 670.871 in % 25.9 45.3 12.1 20.3

