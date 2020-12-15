By Ayya Lmahamad

ADY Express LLC, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, continues to export polypropylene products produced SOCAR Polymer LLC to Kazakhstan, the company has reported.

The cargo wagons provided by ADY Express are loaded at Sumgayit station and transported by rail through Russia to Kazakhstan.

It should be noted that cargoes transported along the Sumgayit-Yalama-Atyrau route covers the distance of 1202 km in 6 days. Transportation of cargo along the whole route is carried out by ADY Express.

During the transportation of the first batch of these goods in test mode in August 2020, the mentioned route showed its effectiveness, and thus, ensured the sustainability of the project.

ADY Express has already managed to deliver 1,354 tons of polypropylene to Kazakhstan via this route, and the transportation of this type of cargo is continuing.

ADY Container LLC is a full-fledged subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, with a mandate to provide high-quality, reliable freight transport in the country.

Exclusively operating all container transportation within Azerbaijan, ADY Container LLC offers an extensive range of services, from multimodal transport to custom brokerage and storage facilities, which can be conveniently managed through our online customer portal.

ADY Container LLC has begun expanding cooperation, mainly with countries in the Far East region - China, Japan and South Korea, as well as with Ukraine, Turkey, Russia, Iran and India, in order to increase the volume of cargo transportation along the international East-West Transport Corridor, North-South Transport Corridor and Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

---

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews' staff journalist

