By Trend

The price of gold decreased in Azerbaijan on September 16 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 10.744 manats or $6.32 (0.32 percent) and amounted to 3,331.4645 manats or $1,959.68 per ounce.

The price of silver went down by 0.2343 manats or 14 cents (0.57 percent) and amounted to 46.3701 manats ($27.28).

The price of platinum went up by 19.397 manats or $11.41 (1.18 percent) and amounted to 1,657.602 manats ($975.06).

The price of palladium grew by 106.7515 manats or $62.79 (2.71 percent) and amounted to 4.047,768 manats ($2,381.04).

In monthly terms, the price of gold rose by 10.0215 manats or $5.89 (0.3 percent) per ounce, silver went down by 0.0935 manats or 5.5 cents (0.2 percent) per ounce, platinum went up by 29.648 manats or $17.44 (1.8 percent) per ounce, while palladium increased by 376.584 manats or $221.52 (10.3 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold spiked by 774.146 manats or $455.38 (30.3 percent), silver grew by 15.969 manats or $9.39 (52.5 percent), platinum rose by 36.822 manats or $21.66 (2.3 percent) and palladium surged by 1,304.3505 manats or $767.26 (47.5 percent).

Precious markets Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) Sept.16, 2020 3,331.4645 46.3701 1,657.602 4,047.768 Sept.15, 2020 3,342.2085 46.6344 1,638.205 3,941.0165 Aug.16, 2020 3,321.443 46.4636 1,627.954 3,671.184 Sept.16, 2019 2,557.3185 30.4011 1,620.78 2,743.4175 Change in a day in man. -10.744 -0.2643 +19.397 +106.7515 % -0.32 -0.57 +1.18 +2.71 Change in a month in man. +10.0215 -0.0935 +29.648 +376.584 % +0.3 -0.2 +1.8 +10.3 Change in a year in man. +774.146 +15.969 +36.822 +1,304.3505 % +30.3 +52.5 +2.3 +47.5

Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum, and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins, or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Sept.16)

