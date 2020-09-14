By Trend

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) attracted 100 million manat ($58.8 million) at the deposit auction, Trend reports with reference to the CBA.

On September 14, 2020, the CBA held another deposit auction, attracting 100 million manat, and the offer during the auction amounted to 544.4 million manat ($320.2 million).

The weighted average rate during the auction was at the level of 6.26 percent.

The funds were raised for a period of 14 days. The CBA began holding deposit auctions in June 2016.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Sept. 14)

