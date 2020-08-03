By Trend

Export of wood and furniture from Turkey to Azerbaijan increased by 18.24 percent from January through May 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, having exceeded $54.4 million, Turkey's Trade Ministry told Trend.

In May 2020, export of wood and furniture from Turkey to Azerbaijan increased by 29.8 percent compared to the month of 2019, surpassing $15.9 million.

In the first 5 months of 2020, the export of wood and furniture from Turkey to world markets dropped by 10.8 percent over the year, making up $2 billion. Meanwhile, Turkey’s wood and furniture export amounted to 3.3 percent of the country’s total export.

Turkey exported over $367.3 million worth of wood and furniture to international markets in May 2020, which is 30.2 percent less compared to May 2019.

Turkey’s wood and furniture export for May 2020 made up 3.7 percent of the country’s total export.

From May 2019 through May 2020, Turkey exported wood and furniture abroad in the amount of over $5.2 billion.

---

