By Trend

The discussions and surveys conducted by the Azerbaijani Agency for Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) among pandemic-affected entrepreneurs show that entrepreneurs working in micro and small enterprises use the capabilities of digital platforms rarelydue to the costs involved, Trend reports referring to the Agency.

Given the growing need for e-commerce during the pandemic, the agency held an online event in which entrepreneurs were informed about the development of e-commerce for SMEs and software in the field of online sales.

“Ensuring the access of SMEs to knowledge and innovations is one of the activities of the agency,” the statement said. “A number of SMEs were supported to create platforms on online sales in the sphere of services of the agency during the pandemic.”

“The development of the digital economy has been determined as one of the priority spheres in the post-pandemic period and the government is expected to support this sphere and attract private investments in it,” the statement said.

In the online event organized through the Zoom application and directly broadcast on the agency’s Facebook page, Logix company CEO Sakit Samadov informed the entrepreneurs about the importance of e-commerce, creation of e-sales platforms with minimal expenses and the software which is offered by local companies in this sphere.

---

