Azerbaijan’s Export Support Center of One Stop Shop under the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication (CAERC) will resume its operation, Trend reports referring to CAERC on May 7.

The respective decree was signed by the CAERC Executive Director Vusal Gasimli.

According to the support center’s head Nijat Hajizade, its activities will be carried out through the requirements and rules of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

“Representatives of five state bodies serving entrepreneurs, prepare necessary documents for export at the support center,” he said. “One Stop Shop provides all necessary certificates such as international veterinary and phytosanitarian certificates, certificate of quality, certificate for export of endangered species of wild fauna and flora, protection certificate of cultural assets, and permit for export of religious literature.”

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the One Stop Shop center operating in real time also established the rules for arranging remote work via the requirements and rules of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The rules prescribe keeping distance between the employees sent from relevant state bodies, as well as between exporters.

Export Support Center of One Stop Shop was established in 2017. It enables developing and signing of documents, including contracts between persons registered as tax payer in connection with the implementation of entrepreneurial activity in Azerbaijan, and their foreign business partners in an electronic form, as well as providing of trans-boundary electronic services in real time.

