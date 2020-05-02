The price of one ounce of gold decreased by 17.2097 manat ($1.12) in Azerbaijan last week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,900.0098 manat ($1,7100), which is 0.59 percent less compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
April 20
|
2,862.7575
|
April 27
|
2,926.652
|
April 21
|
2,918.127
|
April 28
|
2,886.549
|
April 22
|
2,931.004
|
April 29
|
2,907.995
|
April 23
|
2,916.112
|
April 30
|
2,910.468
|
April 24
|
2,903.634
|
May 1
|
2,868.385
|
Average weekly
|
2,917.2195
|
Average weekly
|
2,900.0098
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.57528 manat (3.4 cents).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 25.77532 manat ($15.16), which is 2.23 percent less compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
April 20
|
25.9272
|
April 27
|
26.0155
|
April 21
|
26.4602
|
April 28
|
25.6243
|
April 22
|
26.6608
|
April 29
|
25.8295
|
April 23
|
26.1413
|
April 30
|
25.9995
|
April 24
|
26.1401
|
May 1
|
25.4078
|
Average weekly
|
26.1401
|
Average weekly
|
25.77532
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 10.753 manat ($14.21).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,299.317 manat ($764.3), which is 1.8 percent less compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
April 20
|
1,267.2565
|
April 27
|
1,311.712
|
April 21
|
1,296.514
|
April 28
|
1,293.751
|
April 22
|
1,344.802
|
April 29
|
1,323.255
|
April 23
|
1,330.803
|
April 30
|
1,323.62
|
April 24
|
1,321.793
|
May 1
|
1,311.287
|
Average weekly
|
1,323.478
|
Average weekly
|
1,312.725
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 430.3922 manat ($253.17).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 3,372.5078 manat ($1,983.83), which is 12.76 percent less compared to the week before.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
April 20
|
3,866.6840
|
April 27
|
3,513.475
|
April 21
|
3,849.378
|
April 28
|
3,309.611
|
April 22
|
3,829.352
|
April 29
|
3,361.827
|
April 23
|
3,776.567
|
April 30
|
3,337.304
|
April 24
|
3,756.303
|
May 1
|
3,340.322
|
Average weekly
|
3,802.9
|
Average weekly
|
3,372.5078
(1 USD = 1.7 manat on May 1).
