By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

In January-March 2020, the revenues of Azerbaijan’s state-owned satellite operator Azercosmos generated $11.7 million from the provision of telecommunication and Earth Observation services, which is 33 percent higher compared to the same period of 2019, the official website of the operator reported on April 20.

According to the data provided by the company, 88 percent of the total revenue was received from the export of satellite services.

“Services were exported to 24 countries of the world and it is worth noting that the main importers were companies from leading countries of the world, such as the USA, Great Britain, France, Germany, and the UAE,” Azercosmos’ report reads.

The company highlighted that in spite of the negative effect of the COVID-19 on various aspects of the economy, the first quarter of the current year was successful for the satellite operations.

“During this period, Azercosmos signed new agreements on the provision of satellite services with the GORSE & Co and Zeppit of France, M-Three Sat of Italy, Zebrafish of Austria, Oasis Networks of Spain, UltiSat of USA, Sofstol and Mediatech PVT of India, Russian Satellite Communications Company and VES-Media of Russia, Sairtek, GlobeCast, and Telly4Africa of Africa. According to agreements, these companies provide telecommunications services using the capabilities of the Azerspace-1 and Azerspace-2 satellites,” the report emphasized.

In addition, in the course of the first quarter of 2020, not only local organizations, but also the Central Asian and Eastern European companies collaborated with Azercosmos as well. The companies used images acquired via the Azersky satellite for agricultural, cartographic, and environmental monitoring purposes.

At the same time, as of May, Azercosmos will corporate with Japanese company Infostellar in compliance with the contract between the two sides.

“Azercosmos will provide access to other satellite operators to reach their satellite constellations from the Universal Ground Station of Azercosmos,” the statement reads.

As reported earlier, in 2019, the revenues of Azercosmos from the commercial operation of satellites were estimated at $43.4 million.

Established in 2020, “Azercosmos” is the only satellite operator in the Caucasus region and is fully owned by the Azerbaijani state. The company provides highly reliable, satellite-based communication services to enterprise and government customers for DTH, voice, video, data and mobility applications.

The first communication satellite of Azercosomos, Azerspace-1, was launched into geostationary orbit at 46 degrees east longitude on February 8, 2013. The launch of the satellite was carried out from the Kourou spaceport by the company Arianespace. Presently, its service area includes countries of Europe, the Caucasus, Central Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

In addition, Azercosmos launched the new satellite Azerspace-2/Intelsat 38 on September 25, 2018

The satellite has been designed to provide a number of telecommunication services and will serve two operators - Intelsat SA and Azercosmos OJSC.

Today, Azerbaijan is a member of the space satellite club with three satellites, long-term space industry development programs, and infrastructure and strengthens its position in the global space industry market.

Recently, the country won the right to host the International Astronautical Congress in 2022.

