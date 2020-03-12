By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan’s state-owned rail-transport operator “Azerbaijan Railways” has invited German experts to strengthen control over the Laki-Gabala one-way railroad. The German specialists will be familiarized with the project's construction of the site as an independent audit.

During the meeting held on March 12, “Azerbaijan Railways” CJSC discussed the progress of implementation of the Laki-Gabala one-way railroad project.

Deputy head of Azerbaijan Railways” Zaman Novruzov said that implementation of the project that is financed by the state budget began in 2018.

Speaking about the current situation of the construction process, he noted that significant work has been done on the construction of the railway bed and the underground bed, as well as the construction of bridges.

It should be noted that the total length of Laki-Gabala Railway Line is 43 kilometres.The total cost of the project is around $159m. It is planned to be completed in 2020

