By Rasana Gasimova

Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan have discussed holding a joint business forum in Kyrgyzstan with the participation of business circles of the two countries this year.

The issues were discussed during the meeting between the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Kyrgyzstan Hidayat Orujov and Kyrgyzstan’s Foreign Minister Chingiz Aidarbekov, Kyrgyzstan’s Foreign Ministry reported.

“During the meeting, the parties discussed the further development of economic, cultural and humanitarian ties. The [Kyrgyzstan’s Foreign] Minister noted the importance of preparing upcoming visits at both ministerial and presidential level,” the report said.

The construction of the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan friendship park and a secondary school in Bishkek were also on the agenda of the meeting.

The political, cultural and humanitarian between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan have been growing in recent years.

As for economic cooperation, the figures indicate that Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan do not fully use the potential of trade and economic cooperation and the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to only $5 million in 2018.

Last year, Kyrgyzstan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov said that Azerbaijan is Kyrgyzstan’s important partner in the Caucasus. He noted that the development of mutually beneficial cooperation with fraternal Azerbaijan is one of the priorities in the foreign policy of Kyrgyzstan.

Earlier this month, a groundbreaking ceremony was held in Kyrgyz capital Bishkek for the construction of the Friendship Park of Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan.

The agreement on the construction of the park was reached following talks between the heads of two states on the sidelines of the 6th and the 7th Summits of Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States held in Cholpon-Ata in 2018 and in Baku in 2019.

The park will occupy the area of 5.5 hectares. Along with other infrastructure, fountains, artificial pools, an outdoor amphitheatre, and playgrounds will also be installed in the park.

Apart from the park, Azerbaijan will also build a secondary school in the Kok-Jar housing estate in Bishkek.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz