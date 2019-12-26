Throughout the years of its operation, focusing on the development of media representatives, improvement of their professional skills, building international relations and supporting with easy access to digital sources in English, the leading mobile operator of the country, Azercell Telecom announces the next round of English language courses for Azerbaijani media.

The professional reporters working in print, electronic and broadcast media are eligible to apply for the courses scheduled to commence in early 2020. In order to join the courses, journalists with at least one year professional experience are required to submit 3 articles released on media outlets and a copy of journalist ID card by email to azercell.press@azmemo.info by January,15. The lessons will be held twice a week by qualified English language instructors. During the 6-month course, media representatives will have the opportunity to improve their English language skills in grammar, speaking, listening and writing.

Azercell has been providing language courses for journalists for over 10 years. So far, hundreds of media representatives have attended specialized English courses. In addition, seminars and trainings conducted by well-known trainers from abroad are regularly organized by the company to familiarize local journalists with the latest media news and trends, to exchange different experiences, acquaintance with international journalism school.

