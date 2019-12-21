By Trend

The representatives of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources inspected solar mini-power plants installed in the Shirvan National Park, Trend reports on Dec. 21 referring to the ministry.

“The solar panels were installed with the support of the Japanese ITOCHU Corporation,” the ministry said.

“The solar panels were installed and put into operation in the Gizilagaj National Park,” said Hikmat Alizade, director of the Department for the Biological Diversity Protection and Specially Protected Natural Areas of the Ministry.

“Other specially protected natural areas are planned to be provided with alternative energy sources in the future,” the director of the department said.

“Four administrative buildings and one checkpoint at the entrance to the national park are supplied with electricity through solar panels,” Alizade added.

“The goal of installing solar panels in national parks is to stimulate the use of alternative energy sources,” the director added. “At the same time, funds may be saved as a result of not using electricity. As is known, there is a tendency in the world to support the transition to alternative energy sources.”

“The ministry also stands for using this type of energy because the use of alternative energy sources contributes to the protection of nature,” Alizade added. “This is taken into account in our national parks."

The director also stressed the use of innovative tools in national parks.

"The 3D visual equipment is being used in the national parks,” Alizade said. “By using these devices, it is possible to see all the attractions of the national park in a very short period. From now on, tourists can use virtual 3D installations in the Shirvan National Park.”

“The use of such equipment will be a priority in other national parks in the future,” the director said. “Our goal is to inform tourists and thereby make them more familiar with our nature."

“ITOCHU Corporation supports the activity of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources to reduce harmful gas emissions into the environment,” Kengo Kimura, general manager of the Baku office of the Japanese ITOCHU Corporation, said.

“We installed two small solar power plants in two protected areas, including the Shirvan National Park,” he said. “The main goal is to have a positive impact on the environment.”

