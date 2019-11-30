A group of participants of “Azerbaijan Business Case Competition”, one of the most prestigious business contest in the country attended training at Azercell.

The training session was conducted by the representatives of the Human Capital Management Department of “Azercell Telecom” LLC. Ayten Farzaliyeva, the consultant of Talents Management of the abovementioned department, gave broad information on the course of activity and structure of the leading mobile operator of the country. Talent Acquisition & Professional Development Unit specialist Vahida Orujova covered the recruitment and selection process, current trends in labor market and other relevant topics. The session continued with discussions around the questions of the participants.

Involved teams will also participate in the training sessions conducted by sponsor companies on business analysis, strategy setting, presentation skills and other topics.

It should be noted that “Azerbaijan Business Case Competition” is a competition between undergraduate and graduate students studying in finance, business and economics.

“Azercell Telecom” LLC always attaches great importance to the education and professional growth of the youth. Having signed memorandums with a number of educational institutions, the company makes a great contribution to the realization of innovative ideas of the youth and their development as qualified and professional individuals.

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. Currently, 4.9 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 99.2% (excluding the occupied territories); and population coverage 99.8%.

Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, 4G technology, mobile, online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc.

Rapidly increasing 4G network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, including Baku and Absheron peninsula. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s 4G network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

