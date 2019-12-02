By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

Azerbaijani Youth Fund and the Ministry of Agriculture have launched a joint Agrarian Innovation Project with the financial support of by the Organization of Volunteers of Agrarian Development in a bid to boost the country’s agriculture, the ministry reported in its official website on November 28.

The project is aimed at involving volunteers who will organize seminars and visit leading companies of the country.

The objective of the Agrarian Innovation Project is the application of innovative methods in agrarian field, the prospects for the development of nanotechnology in Azerbaijan and the promotion of proper use of scientific potential in agriculture.

During the event dedicated to the presentation of the project, Chairman of the Organization of “Volunteers of Agrarian Development” Sarvan Jabrayilzade spoke about activities of volunteers in the youth sector and their benefits to society.

Jabrayilzade mentioned that Agrarian Innovation Project has a particular importance in terms of using the latest technological trends.

Deputy Head of the Human Resources Department of the Ministry Ilham Suleymanov also made the remarks on volunteer’s operative role in the implementation of modern approaches in agriculture.

“The Organization of “Volunteers of Agrarian Development” has a crucial role in involvement of young people to the agrarian field,” Suleymanov underlined.

Additionally, the head of the Department of Management Agrarian Innovation Policy of the Agrarian Science and Innovation Center Anar Jafarov and the chief of the Start-Up Involvement Sector of "INNOLAND" Incubation and Acceleration Center Tengiz Aghakishiyev stated that innovation, the development of digital tools have a positive impact on all areas. They recommended the volunteers to intensify their efforts to use technological achievements as much as possible.

At the end, the participants were given detailed information about the project activities, training topics and places to visit.

Organization of “Volunteers of Agrarian Development”, which has over 1,600 volunteers in 44 regions across the country, was founded on July 11 in 2018.

