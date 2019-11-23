By Trend

Azerbaijan may at least double the volume of agricultural supplies to Russia, which currently stand at about $600 million a year, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev said at the 10th Russia-Azerbaijan Interregional Forum in Moscow, Trend reports Nov. 23.

Mustafayev noted that Moscow may track goods online, emphasizing the need for digitalization of all processes and all parameters of cooperation.

“We are taking steps in this direction so that we can automatically and locally check the origin, quality and all other parameters of our products that enter the Russian markets,” the minister said.

The 10th Russia-Azerbaijan Interregional Forum is being held Nov. 22-23 in Moscow, organized by Russia’s Ministry for Economic Development and Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz