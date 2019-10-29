By Trend

Gold price decreased in Azerbaijan on Oct. 29 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by almost 20.3 manat to slightly over 2,536 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by over 0.3 manat and amounted to almost 30.3 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by over 18.5 manat and amounted to slightly over 1,553 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by over 39.4 manat to slightly over 3,060 manat per ounce.

Precious metals 29.10.2019 28.10.2019 Gold XAU 2,536.1280 2,556.4090 Silver XAG 30.2878 30.6315 Platinum XPT 1,553.3070 1,571.8200 Palladium XPD 3,060.4335 3,020.9850