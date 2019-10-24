By Trend

There are more than 100,000 legal entities and over 900,000 registered individuals in Azerbaijan today, Mammad Musayev, chairman of the board of Agrarcredit Joint-Stock Credit Organization, chairman of the Azerbaijani National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers') Organisations said.

Musayev made the remarks in Baku at the press-conference of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party, Trend reports.

He stressed that this indicator was achieved thanks to the conditions created in Azerbaijan for the development of entrepreneurship and the reforms which are successfully implemented.

story will be updated

story will be updated

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz