By Rasana Gasimova

Information technology is one of the target sectors for economic diversification in Azerbaijan. The government aims to further develop the country's ICT market.

The International exhibition and conference ITU Telecom World 2019 has been held in the capital of Hungary, Budapest.

Azerbaijan was represented at the event by a delegation of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, which consisted of representatives of the departments of the ministry, private companies and startups.

The national pavilion was organized there, which demonstrated the achievements in the domestic ICT sector, innovative services, applications and solutions.

In particular, AzInTelecom LLC Data Center’s Azcloud presented a number of cloud solutions. Visitors were provided with detailed information about Deep Security and TrendMicro security solutions and VEEAM reservation service that uses the “software as a service” model.

In addition, young programmers participating in the exhibition were informed about the Azcloud Hackathon social project of AzInTelecom LLC. They were also invited to participate in the Azcloud Hachathon 2020 contest, which will be held in Baku in the third quarter of next year.

Azerbaijan Innovation Agency participated in the exhibition with four startups (Virtual Surgery, Kuleko, Wexplain, Vriendly), which were displayed in the national pavilion of Azerbaijan. These startups also participated in the Global SME Award.

In addition, the Innovation Agency informed exhibitors about its activities, new programs, grants, exchange programs, the Business Incubation & Acceleration Center, the work carried out in the regions of Azerbaijan, as well as successful startups and projects.

Elmir Velizade, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, delivered a speech at the meeting of ministers, held within the framework of the event. He also met with representatives of companies, International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and officials from other countries and discussed issues of bilateral interest.

ITU Secretary-General Houlin Zhao visited the national pavilion of Azerbaijan. He expressed his interest in the Azerbaijani startup products.

Tural Kerimli, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Innovation Agency, participated in the joint discussion sessions of ITU member states on the topic “Technological support of Small and Medium-sized enterprises and innovation”. He also met with Yushi Torigoe, the ITU Chief of Strategic Planning, and David Kerestes, the Head of Central European Fund.

In the framework of the event, Azerbaijan’s national communications operator Aztelecom and several international operators exchanged their views on cooperation. At the same time, negotiations and presentations were held with manufacturing companies about adopting new technologies in the regions.

Azercell company had a stand in the national pavilion of Azerbaijan. Azercell presented its brand identity and digitalization strategy, achievements in the sphere of 4G network expansion and wide range of innovative services offered to enterprises and individual users.

Azerbaijan has taken many steps to stimulate the growth of the ICT sector. The country created a good environment for the development of ICT. Further progress in the areas of high speed Internet, training of skilled human resources, and support to the innovation ecosystem is expected in the near future.

