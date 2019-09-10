By Trend

A tug supply vessel “Om” has been commissioned after an overhaul, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO).

“The overhaul was carried out at the Bibi-Heybat Shipyard,” the report said. “The main and auxiliary engines, pumps, piping system, cabins, heads and a dining room were repaired.”

Upon completion of the repair of mechanisms and electrical equipment, the vessel successfully passed sea trial.

