By Trend

Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) will ensure foreign investors’ access to Azerbaijan's securities market.

"The RBI Group is of course in close communication and cooperation with the Financial Market Supervisory Authority of the Republic of Azerbaijan (FIMSA) and since recently with the National Depository Center of the Republic of Azerbaijan (NDC). RBI's Russian subsidiary AO Raiffeisenbank, Moscow, is working on the account opening with NDC, the foreign nominee account is expected to be active in the fourth quarter of 2019, which shall allow foreign investors to access Azerbaijan's securities market," said the bank.

FIMSA, NDC and RBI are working on the legislation improvement and on the implementation of the world best practices on the Azerbaijan securities market, said RBI.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) regards Austria, where it is a leading corporate and investment bank, as well as Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) as its home market. 13 markets of the region are covered by subsidiary banks. Additionally, the group comprises numerous other financial service providers, for instance in the fields of leasing, asset management, as well as M&A. To support its business activities, RBI operates representative offices and service branches at selected Asian and Western European locations.

Around 47,000 employees service 16.4 million customers through more than 2,100 business outlets, the by far largest part thereof in CEE. RBI's shares have been listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange since 2005.

RBI is Austria's second-largest bank with a balance sheet total of € 148.6 billion (as per 30 June 2019). The Austrian Regional Raiffeisen Banks hold approximately 58.8 per cent of the shares, the remainder of around 41.2 per cent is free-float.

