By Trend

The lack of strict accounting and reliable reporting in the activity of Azerbaijani agricultural producers creates a condition for tax evasion of third parties, which is unacceptable, Azerbaijani Deputy Taxes Minister Sahib Alakbarov said.

Alakbarov made the remarks at an event in Azerbaijan’s Khachmaz district devoted to the issues of transparent and strict accounting in the field of agriculture, Trend reports on Aug. 3.

“The level of accounting in the field of agriculture cannot be considered satisfactory,” he added. “The discrepancies available in the reports submitted by the producers to various state bodies and municipalities hamper the further development of this sphere.”

“The tax bodies and the corresponding state agencies must support the coordinated cooperation to increase the reliability and transparency of reports and eliminate existing problems,” he said.

Alakbarov stressed that the main goal is not to burden producers with taxes, but to create accounting reflecting the real situation together with other state agencies and municipalities.

"It is very difficult to set real tasks and solve them without knowing the real situation," he added.

