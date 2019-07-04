By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Azerbaijan improves its positions as a transport hub which connects not only neighboring countries, but also whole Europe and Asia. The country’s engagement in different big scale projects develops its own economy, and facilitates strengthening trade relations with other countries.

Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) which aims at enhancing transit potential and development of the countries of the Caspian region, runs from China through Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey and further to Europe.

There are several goals which the TITR project pursues. Attraction of the transit and foreign trade cargo to the route, development of integrated logistics products along it, and improvement of an integrated technology for the transportation process across TITR are among them.

In the coming days, the next block train shipped from China will arrive in Azerbaijan. The train arriving from Xi'an consists of 21 45-foot and fifteen 40-foot containers, which have already arrived at the Kazakh port of Aktau and will be sent to the port of Alat in Azerbaijan on the “Turkistan” vessel.

It is noteworthy that organization of container trains is implemented within the framework of cooperation between the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC subsidiary company ADY Container and the Chinese Xi’an Continental Bridge International Logistics Co. Ltd.

Agreement on the organization of container trains on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route was signed in April at the second Belt and Road Forum in Beijing. Both companies plan to launch 30 container trains (2460TEU) in 2019.

The agreement will play a significant role in expanding the activities of the Baku International Sea Trade Port as a transport hub.

