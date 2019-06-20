By Leman Mammadova

Japan and Azerbaijan eye to develop relations in different directions of tourism sector as well as facilitate visa procedures for citizens.

The diplomatic relations between thw two coutnries have a 26-year history and during this period bilateral relations developed in a friendly way, Japanese Ambassador in Baku Teruyuki Katori told reporters in Baku.

The ambassador noted that relations between the two countries developed mostly in the field of energy, but cooperation in other areas is also expanding.

Katori added that work is underway to develop cooperation in the tourism sector. The number of tourists coming both from Azerbaijan to Japan and from Japan to Azerbaijan is growing.

The ambassador also stressed that Japan and Azerbaijan work on simplification of the visa regime for their citizens.

The diplomat also added that a delegation will be invited from Azerbaijan to the official reception, which will be organized in October on the occasion of the coming to power of the new emperor in Japan.

Earlier, on June 18, Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources held a meeting with Jun Takashina, Deputy Chairman of Tourism Agency under Japanese Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Japan, as well as potential cooperation opportunities in the field of ecotourism.

Earlier, a seminar on medical tourism in Azerbaijan was held in Tokyo, which was jointly organized by Cross Border Club and Japan-Azerbaijan Friendship Association. In particular, detailed information was given on Azerbaijan’s Naftalan Recreation and Health Center and the Nakhchivan Duzdagh Physiotherapy Center.

It’s noteworthy that the number of Japanese tourists visiting Azerbaijan increased by 37.1 percent in January-April this year.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Japan were established in 1992. Azerbaijan opened its embassy in Tokyo on October 12, 2005. Embassy of Japan was opened in Baku on January 21, 2000.

Relations between the two countries continue to develop steadily. A number of important projects are being implemented in Azerbaijan through the financial support of Japan.​ Japan was one of the first countries to support Azerbaijan's forward-looking oil strategy.

Today two major Japanese companies Itochu and Impex are involved in the Contract of the Century in Azerbaijan. Leaders of Japanese business - Mitsubishi, Mitsui, Marubeni, and Sojits - are involved in energy and infrastructure projects in the country.

The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $394 million in 2018, the largest share of which accounted for the imports from Japan.

