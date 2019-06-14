By Trend

Presently, 21 laboratories are operating in Azerbaijan to conduct analyzes in the field of food safety, Goshgar Tahmazli, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Food Safety Agency, said at 5th EU-Azerbaijan Business Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

He said that six of these laboratories are established in Absheron Peninsula and 15 in the regions of the country.

The Chairman further said that the agency signed a cooperation agreement with two countries, and the negotiations with 11 countries are underway.

He noted that the food safety system in Azerbaijan complies with international standards.

Tahmazli also emphasized the importance of the state food safety program in Azerbaijan for 2019-2025. In his words, its implementation will provide the population with healthy and safe food products, and significantly reduce the number of foodborne diseases.

On April 29, 2019, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree approving the “State program for ensuring food safety in Azerbaijan for 2019-2025.”

In accordance with the decree, the state program has been approved to provide the population of the country with safe and high-quality food products, increase the transparency and efficiency of the food safety system and bring it in line with international requirements.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz