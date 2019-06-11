By Abdul Kerimkhanov

The State Customs Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan is an innovative, powerful, stable and automated agency known for its professional, transparent and high-quality services.

In May 2019, SCC transferred 341.6 million manats ($201 million) to the state budget, which is 14.6 percent more compared to the same period of 2018, according to the agency’s message on June 10.

Revenues to the state budget through the State Customs Committee are formed in four areas: customs duties, value-added tax (VAT), excise tax and road tax.

The customs duties amounted to 89.13 million manats ($52.4 million) or 26.1 percent of total revenues, VAT - 228.7 million manats ($134.5 million) or 66.9 percent, excise taxes - 20.1 million manats ($11.8 million) or 5.9 percent, and road tax - 3.6 million manats ($2.11 million) or 1.1 percent in May 2019.

In January-May 2019, as compared to the first five months of 2018, the revenues from customs duties increased by 18.3 percent, from VAT - by 31.2 percent, from excise taxes - twice, and from road tax - by 17.8 percent.

In the first five months of this year, revenues from the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan amounted to 1.73 billion manats ($1.02 billion).

