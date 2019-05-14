By Trend

On June 11, the State Property Issues Committee of Azerbaijan will hold a regular auction on privatization of state property, Trend reports referring to the state committee.

Some 102 objects of state property will be put up for auction, 23 of which include joint-stock companies, 40 small state-owned enterprises, 19 non-residential areas, 6 unfinished facilities, and 14 vehicles.

The total usable area of ​​small state-owned enterprises and objects ranges from 12 to 3,101 square meters.

One of the state-owned objects put up for auction is a commercial facility with the largest usable area - a cinema located in the city of Ganja. Located in the city’s Nizami district, on Javad Khan Street, this object has a total usable area of ​​143 square meters. Restoration of the state property in a modern form can turn it into a profitable object in the service sector. The small state-owned enterprise is put up for auction with a land plot of 978.7 square meters.

Of the non-residential sites put up for auction, 9 are located in Baku, 3 in Sumgayit, and the rest in Ganja, Barda, Dashkasan, Aghdam and Shirvan. At this auction, investors will be able to privatize 30-45 percent of shares in joint stock companies located in Baku, Mingachevir, Yevlakh and Aghjabadi.

On June 11, citizens will also be able to choose 6 cars of the Volkswagen, UAZ, VAZ and other 1985-2009 models with prices ranging from 2,000 to 7,500 manats at the auction.

Persons wishing to participate in the auction of the State Property Issues Committee of Azerbaijan can receive additional information on emdk.gov.az, the official website of the committee, and the privatization.az portal.

