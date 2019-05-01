By Trend
Prices of gold, silver and platinum decreased in Azerbaijan on May 1 compared to the prices of April 30, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.
The price of gold decreased by 5.6015 manats to 2,176.374 manats per ounce.
The price of silver decreased by 0.0743 manats to 25.3645 manats per ounce.
The price of platinum decreased by 21.4285 manats to 1,506.4295 manats per ounce.
The price of palladium increased by 2.295 manats to 2,345.048 manats per ounce.
|
Precious metals
|
May 1, 2019
|
April 30, 2019
|
Gold
|
XAU
|
2,176.3740
|
2,181.9755
|
Silver
|
XAG
|
25.3645
|
25.4388
|
Platinum
|
XPT
|
1,506.4295
|
1,527.8580
|
Palladium
|
XPD
|
2,345.0480
|
2,342.7530
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on May 1, 2019)
--
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz