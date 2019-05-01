By Trend

Prices of gold, silver and platinum decreased in Azerbaijan on May 1 compared to the prices of April 30, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 5.6015 manats to 2,176.374 manats per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0743 manats to 25.3645 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 21.4285 manats to 1,506.4295 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 2.295 manats to 2,345.048 manats per ounce.

Precious metals May 1, 2019 April 30, 2019 Gold XAU 2,176.3740 2,181.9755 Silver XAG 25.3645 25.4388 Platinum XPT 1,506.4295 1,527.8580 Palladium XPD 2,345.0480 2,342.7530