In Azerbaijan, it is necessary to simplify the reporting system for small entrepreneurs in order to increase the level of voluntary compliance with tax regulations, Azerbaijani Minister of Taxes Mikayil Jabbarov said at an expanded meeting of the board.

The minister noted that in general, the tax authorities should form an individual approach for each category of entrepreneurship, being small, medium and large.

In particular, Jabbarov noted that when working with large companies, it is necessary to adhere to the risk assessment policy and a broad analytical analysis, to give preference to the use of electronic auditing.

When working with medium taxpayers, the minister continued, the tax authorities should work to eliminate the elements of the shadow economy.

As for small business, it is important to ensure transparent tax accounting, legalization of the turnover of business entities, expansion of the service sector, as well as to carry out work on education.

According to the new definition of the category of enterprises, a company with a staff of 11-50 people and an annual income of 200,000 - 3 million manats is considered a small business.

The category of medium-sized enterprises includes companies with a staff of 51-250 people and an annual income of up to 30 million manats, while the category of large enterprises includes companies with a staff of over 251 people and an annual income of over 30 million manats.

Finally, emphasizing the importance of more reliable protection of taxpayers' rights and the improvement of the tax appeal system, Mikayil Jabbarov said that after investigating the best practices of developed countries and conducting research aimed at creating new and more effective mechanisms that would protect the rights of entrepreneurs, Institute of tax ombudsman will be created in Azerbaijan.

