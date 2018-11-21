Portonovi Montenegro will feature as one of the leading exhibitors at the 4th International Real Estate & Investment Exhibition Rec Expo Real Estate held on November 22-24 at Baku Expo Centre.

Located at one of the most beautiful spots on the Mediterranean coast, this exquisite multi-use resort in Montenegro will open its doors to first residents in 2019.

Boasting its luxurious residential area with magnificent gardens, a D-Marin Portonovi Marina for boats and superyachts, the first One&Only resort in Europe with Espace Chenot Health Wellness Spa, Portonovi is set to be the most exclusive real estate project in this part of Europe.

On a perfect position between Italy, Greece and Balkan Peninsula, Montenegro is famous for magnificent nature, centuries-long history, rich cultural life and soothing climate. Having more than 250 sunshine days in a year, Portonovi is a perfect European home on a picturesque Mediterranean coast. Symbolizing the country’s outstanding beauty and exceptional lifestyle, the resort spreads on 26 hectares of land with more than 200 apartment residences and over 50 luxurious villas with gardens, amenities and branded interior design options. A mixture of restaurants, bars and high-end shops and galleries are designed for the citizens of the world who appreciates authenticity, culture and history of civilizations. This elegant neighborhood is set to be one of the most sought-after residential and leisure destinations in the Mediterranean.

On top of this, Montenegro as a European country has one of the most favorable legal, financial and tax systems for business investment. Increasing number of airlines from global destinations is definitely a great advantage. Also, open visa policy for many world countries is a sign of political stability and good cooperation on international level.

Azmont Investments, main developer, will feature this world-class resort at Real Estate & Investment Exhibition Rec Expo Real Estate from 22nd to 24th November at Baku Expo Centre.

