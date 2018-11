By Trend

The price of one ounce of gold increased by 10.523 manats or 0.51 percent last week in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2055.0552 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold November 5 2095.148 November 12 2055.9035 November 6 2089.0875 November 13 2047.531 November 7 2090.4815 November 14 2044.8195 November 8 2080.0945 November 15 2060.5955 November 9 - November 16 2066.4265 Average weekly 2088.7029 Average weekly 2055.0552

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.2308 manats or 0.96 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 24.0674 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver November 5 25.0249 November 12 24.1205 November 6 24.8744 November 13 23.9471 November 7 24.8068 November 14 23.8236 November 8 24.7105 November 15 24.0944 November 9 - November 16 24.3513 Average weekly 24.8542 Average weekly 24.0674

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 19.2372 manats or 1.34 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,434.6028 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum November 5 1479.833 November 12 1453.84 November 6 1470.1515 November 13 1439.0585 November 7 1486.803 November 14 1424.345 November 8 1482.451 November 15 1421.1575 November 9 - November 16 1434.613 Average weekly 1479.8096 Average weekly 1434.6028

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 63.8775 manats or 3.36 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 1,911.2709 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium November 5 1905.19 November 12 1903.8725 November 6 1923.7285 November 13 1879.8345 November 7 1903.0055 November 14 1888.87 November 8 1926.78 November 15 1916.0275 November 9 - November 16 1967.75 Average weekly 1914.676 Average weekly 1911.2709

In connection with the holiday - the National Flag Day - the exchange rate of manat to other currencies was not formed on November 9.

