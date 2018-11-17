By Trend

The deputy chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Labor and Social Policy, Musa Guliyev proposed to apply excise taxes on energy drinks and set minimum prices for wines in Azerbaijan.

Musa Guliyev made the proposals at a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Labor and Social Policy on Nov. 16.

Guliyev noted that the use of excise rates for energy drinks, which seriously undermine young people's health, is very important.

"Azerbaijan is among the countries where energy drinks are sold very cheap. None of them is produced in Azerbaijan, it may even be that some of them are imported purposefully, and not only for the purpose of business, but also in order to undermine the health of the young generation. The caffeine content in energy drinks is four times the norm," Guliyev said.

He also proposed that minimum prices should be set for wines and alcoholic beverages.

"There are excellent wineries in Azerbaijan. Their experts say that the wines, which cost 5-6 manats, are offered in wedding houses for three manats under the same brand. These wines are made by the same wedding houses. Therefore, it is necessary to establish minimum prices so that these wineries can sell the wine they produce. If such a price is established, deductions to the budget will increase," Guliyev said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz