By Trend

There have been changes in the Supervisory Board of Azerbaijan Credit Bureau LLC, the company said on its official webpage Aug. 9.

According to the report, Shakir Rahimov and Farid Mammadov left the Supervisory Board. They were replaced by Javid Mirzayev and Elnur Hasanov respectively.

The Supervisory Board of the Credit Bureau is currently comprised of seven people and is headed by Asef Huseynov.

Participants of the banking market decided to establish Azerbaijan Credit Bureau LLC in December 2017.

The founders of the Azerbaijan Credit Bureau LLC are the International Bank of Azerbaijan, Bank Respublika, Xalq Bank, Kapital Bank, PASHA Bank, Rabitabank, Unibank and Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan.

The private credit bureau will contain more information than the Centralized Credit Registry and cover a bigger number of borrowers. The bureau will receive information not only from banks, but also from insurance and leasing companies, mobile communication operators, etc.

