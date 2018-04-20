By Trend

The prices of the main precious metals decreased in Azerbaijan on April 20, according to the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The cost of gold decreased by 15.9375 manats to 2282.0545 manats per troy ounce in Azerbaijan compared to the price on April 19.

The cost of silver decreased by 0.0597 manats to 29.2292 manats per ounce.

The cost of platinum decreased by 17.7395 manats to 1592.373 manats and the cost of palladium - by 11.339 manats to 1754.366 manats in the country.

Precious metals April 20, 2018 April 19, 2018 Gold XAU 2282.0545 2297.992 Silver XAG 29.2292 29.2889 Platinum XPT 1592.373 1610.1125 Palladium XPD 1754.366 1765.705

