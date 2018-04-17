By Trend

The new twinning project to be realized with the support of the European Union (EU) will help Azerbaijan increase its administrative capacity in the tax sphere, Azerbaijani Minister of Taxes Mikayil Jabbarov said in Baku on April 17.

Jabbarov made the remarks during presentation of the twinning project "Supporting the Taxes Ministry in Setting Transfer Prices and Developing Counter Measures against Tax Evasion."

Story still developing

