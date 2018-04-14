By Trend:

The Board of Goldenpay, a payment system in Azerbaijan, has been reshuffled, the company told Trend on April 14.

Farid Ismayilzade, who served as chairman of the Board of Goldenpay, became a member of the Supervisory Board. Henceforth, he will take an active part in strategic management and development of the company.

Elvin Mirzeyev also left the Board.

Furthermore, Naina Mehdiyeva was appointed the chairman of the Board. She has an 11-year experience in the company and previously served as the first deputy chairman of the Board of Goldenpay and was responsible for its operational activities.

Tugba Ucar, who has experience with leading companies in the US and Turkey, also was appointed to the Board. She earlier held leading marketing positions in Turk Telecom, TTNET, etc. In the Board of Goldenpay, she will be responsible for development of the company's product line and marketing.

Mahammadiya Abdurahimov, who was appointed to the Board, will be responsible for technical work in the company.

The Board reshuffle is aimed at strengthening the company's position and achieving new goals in the market, according to the company.