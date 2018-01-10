By Aygul Salmanova

Alcoholic beverages of 36 varieties belonging to Azerbaijani “Tovuz-Vino” Plant are sold in Ukraine and this number will be increased in 2018, head of the company in Ukraine Elimkhan Mahmudov told Azertac.

These varieties include cognacs, vodka products, white and red wines, which are from 3 to 35 years old. Mahmudov said that one sales center of the company operates in Kiev, however, the company's products are sold at major trading and sales centers, prestigious restaurant chains, and SOCAR’s petrol stations.

“Negotiations are under way with some major markets in order to increase the sales of these products. We aim at the further strengthening of the Ukrainian market in 2018,” Mahmudov said.

Azerbaijan and Ukraine enjoy sustainable prospects of bilateral relations in political, economic, energy, transport and humanitarian fields.

Main goods imported from Ukraine to Azerbaijan remains as mainly metallurgy products, machine building products, agricultural and industrial products, and chemical industry products. While main goods exported from Azerbaijan to Ukraine are generally products of fuel energy industry, chemical industry products, and agro-industrial products.

Azerbaijan is one of the main trade partners of Ukraine among the CIS countries. Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Ukraine amounted to $334.18 million in 2016, according to country’s State Customs Committee.

--

