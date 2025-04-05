Rising interest payments signal shift in Azerbaijan's financial landscape
At first glance, the news that Azerbaijani banks paid ₼ 197.6 million ($116 million) in deposit interest as of March 1 might seem like a signal of growing prosperity and public trust in the banking system. Compared to the 125.5 million manats paid out in the same period in 2024, this represents a dramatic 57.5% year-on-year increase. But behind the figures lies a deeper, more nuanced story—one that calls for cautious optimism, not uncritical celebration.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!