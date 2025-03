Danish company Maersk explores expanding multimodal solutions on Middle Corridor

18 March 2025 20:18 (UTC+04:00)

Danish shipping and terminal services company Maersk is assessing opportunities to expand multimodal solutions on the Middle Corridor (Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, TITR) to enhance supply chain flexibility. Maersk evaluates the Middle Corridor based on key parameters such as predictability of transit times, route reliability, tariff stability, infrastructure development, and digitalization.

