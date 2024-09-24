Azerbaijan's Cybersecurity Drive: Safeguarding digital transformation and Green Economy

24 September 2024 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

In recent years, Azerbaijan has significantly accelerated its digital transformation efforts, most certainly in the various sectors, including manufacturing, energy, transportation, and cybersecurity, focusing on digitalizing business processes and control systems. The country finds itself at the forefront of defending against the paramount challenges of the 21st century: cyber threats. Emerging from diverse origins, threats manifest in destructive actions against individuals, businesses, national infrastructures, and governments. Their impact jeopardises public safety, national security, and global stability. Consequently, there is heightened awareness and focus on cybersecurity. With growing digitalization comes an increasing focus on cybersecurity, as recent initiatives and high-profile events demonstrate Azerbaijan’s proactive stance in securing its digital landscape.

A clear testament to this commitment was the fourth "International Cyber Security Days" (ICSD-2024) conference held in Baku, which drew local and international experts in the field. The event was organized jointly by the State Service of Special Communication and Information Security of Azerbaijan and "PROSOL" company, with a theme that highlights a crucial intersection: "Cyber Security for the Green Economy."

The chosen theme highlights the critical importance of protecting digital infrastructures and promoting environmental sustainability. As Azerbaijan continues to focus on green energy and carbon reduction, it is essential to secure these new technologies and frameworks from cyber threats. Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Alakbarov stressed the strong connection between these two sectors, emphasising that a successful green economy must incorporate strong cybersecurity measures to avoid disruptions in sustainable development efforts.

In addition, Tural Mammadov, head of the Special Communications and Information Security State Service of Azerbaijan, provided insight into how the government plans to bolster its defences. In order to enhance precaution, the State Service is preparing to simulate cyber-attacks across all state institutions, a move designed to improve the reaction capabilities of public organisations. These simulations, coupled with Azerbaijan's ongoing "cyber hygiene" project, represent a strategic effort to strengthen the cyber resilience of state institutions and to elevate public awareness regarding cybersecurity.

Azerbaijan's advancement in Global Cybersecurity

Azerbaijan’s commitment to cybersecurity is not only visible through its national initiatives but also recognised globally. The country has made notable progress in the International Telecommunication Union's Global Cybersecurity Index 2024, where it scored an impressive 93.76 out of 100 points. This advanced level of cybersecurity maturity reflects the nation's legal, technical, and organisational measures in place to counter cyber threats.

The Global Cybersecurity Index evaluates countries based on their cybersecurity frameworks, legal measures, technical strategies, and international cooperation, and Azerbaijan’s high score underlines its progress in all these areas, positioning it as a leading country in cybersecurity efforts in the region. The country’s focus on capacity-building and cooperation is crucial for the continuous improvement of its cybersecurity defences, as the threats facing nations today are both dynamic and sophisticated. In the future, Azerbaijan should continue to develop its cybersecurity strategies in line with its digital transformation efforts. The country has made significant investments in state simulations, cyber hygiene, and international cooperation, laying a strong foundation. However, Azerbaijan can enhance its defences by expanding public-private partnerships, investing in cybersecurity research and innovation, and fostering regional and international collaborations. With the rise in global cybersecurity threats, Azerbaijan's proactive approach and its recognition as an advanced cybersecurity nation present a strong model for other countries looking to balance digital advancements with security needs!

