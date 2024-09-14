Journey to Ocampo's fairytale world: What does he promise to Armenians ahead of COP29?

14 September 2024 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Farman Aydin. AzerNEWS

Revanchism and irredentism are the ideologies that form the basis of Armenian society. This ideology always makes Armenianism monotonous in human society. This is an unchangeable principle for the existence of Armenians. Because this society spread over centuries as an ethnic community tried to present itself as either Caucasian or Middle Eastern peoples by usurping territories.

It is interesting that the former Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Louis Moreno Ocampo, whose name is known for corruption, has recently expanded his activities in the promotion of Armenians and crusading for Armenian separatism. He said that he would use the global reputation of the COP29 event to be held in Baku to make a claim against Azerbaijan regarding the release of criminals. Although Ocampo practices law, it turns out that he has no real understanding of international law. He grossly violated the integrity of the internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan, calling Garabagh artsakh and demanding the release of leaders of separatist and terrorist groups from prison. Perhaps this demand could one day become a weapon against Ocampo himself or make him guilty of acquitting criminals before an international court - of course, if international law is fair.

Since his arrival in Yerevan, Ocampo is still in the headlines of the Armenian media. He plays the role of the saviour of the separatist Armenians, but in front of Baku, his claims are like playing Russian roulette. Although the stakes are high for Ocampo, he promised Armenians that the separatist leaders imprisoned in Baku would be released until the COP29 event.

Therefore, the retired Argentinian lawyer prefers to devote the rest of his life to the promotion of Armenianism rather than his own ambitions. Or he injects so much pathos into his speech under the weight of the bribe that he received, that the influence of his words could affect the Armenian lobby spread around the world. After all, the main thing is to be able to say the word, standing behind the world is the next thing, or it is possible not to stand at all. Has the Armenian leadership stood behind its promise so far let alone Ocampo can keep a word bigger than his courage? Therefore, the main thing for those who come to Yerevan is to discharge words. Because empty words can feed the hungry stomach of the separatist remnants obsessed with empty dreams. So, listen to him, your saviour - believe that Ocampo will save you, build an 'artsakh' for you, and moreover, release your hooligan separatist leaders in Baku prison. Believe him so that one day you can see in your dream...

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz