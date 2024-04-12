Armenia lashes at partner of thirty years - next is Paris

12 April 2024 20:53 (UTC+04:00)

Elnur Enveroglu Read more

Azerbaijani lands remained under Armenian occupation for thirty years, and during these three decades, Armenia's patron, mainly France tried to freeze the conflict in Garabagh through the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group. All this was a botched plan prepared by the representatives of the European Union and the OSCE at that time in favour of Armenia, but later it would fail due to the will of Azerbaijan's state policy and diplomacy.

Today, Armenia, which wants to achieve everything and sees the country where it takes every step as its territory, accuses the OSCE Minsk Group, which does everything in its favour, of inept policy.

After 2020, when the geopolitics in the South Caucasus changed, Armenia raised a fuss in front of all the organizations of the European Union, from the UN, and began to accuse Azerbaijan as an invader. However, until now, Yerevan considered the 4 resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council as mere paper and ignored its articles.

After September 2023, Armenia completely despaired of the European Union organizations and began to accuse the parties that once defended it one by one. The first of these was Russia, with which the country's incumbent government began to break ties.

Yerevan, which once submitted to all decisions under Moscow's patronage, today, is trying to burn bridges by turning its face only to the West.

Now it is the turn of the OSCE Minsk Group, which dedicated its entire 30-year "productive period" to Armenia.

The Armenian side believes that the Minsk Group of the OSCE has simply approached to Armenia with negligence for 30 years. It is even mentioned in one of the social networks: "For 30 years, they threw us from side to side like a bag" - Pashinyan is to blame and the OSCE Minsk Group.

He called the activity of the co-chairmen of the OSCE MG group "legitimate geopolitical rivalry for the Republic of Armenia", they said one thing to Armenia and did another.

This is not the first ingratitude of Armenia towards its partners. This has been the case for many years and will continue to be so.

Now it is the turn of their most beloved sister country, France. They will probably have their turn soon, and soon Macron and his entourage will be criticized in the main news headlines of the Armenian media.

---

Elnur Enveroglu is AzerNews’ Deputy Editor-in-Chief; follow him on @ElnurMammadli1

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz