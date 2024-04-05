Azerbaijan's embrace of solar power marks milestone in green energy cooperation with China

5 April 2024 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

In recent years, Azerbaijan has focused on developing its non-oil economy and is striving for economic diversification. Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, highlighted the significance of solar power plants in the country during an interview with China's "Phoenix" TV channel. He emphasized that this development signifies a crucial stage in the cooperation between China and Azerbaijan in the realm of green energy.

The upcoming COP29 conference in Azerbaijan was also discussed during the interview. It was noted that climate financing, which lacked progress in previous conferences, will take center stage in Baku.

Moreover, Azerbaijan was acknowledged as a guarantor of European energy security, exporting oil and natural gas to many European countries. The close cooperation between China and Azerbaijan in the energy sector, with Chinese participation in oil and gas projects, was emphasized. Hajiyev underscored Chinese companies' role as valuable partners in Azerbaijan's economic diversification, particularly as the country prioritizes the green transition.

Hajiyev expressed delight in seeing China at the forefront of global green transformation and looked forward to collaborating actively with Chinese counterparts at COP29 and beyond.

Qaiser Nawab, a global climate youth leader and international expert, commented on Hajiyev's statement, highlighting the pivotal role of solar power plants in advancing Azerbaijan's sustainable development agenda and promoting economic diversification. Nawab stressed that the collaboration between China and Azerbaijan in green energy signifies mutual benefits, including investment in renewable energy infrastructure.

"These plants represent a tangible commitment to green energy and signify the evolving cooperation between China and Azerbaijan in this crucial field. By embracing solar power, Azerbaijan not only reduces its carbon footprint but also strengthens its energy security and contributes to global efforts to combat climate change. The collaboration between China and Azerbaijan underscores the mutual benefits of investing in renewable energy infrastructure. With COP29 being hosted in Azerbaijan, the spotlight is on the country's commitment to addressing climate change and advancing climate financing discussions. This event provides an opportunity for Azerbaijan to showcase its efforts in green energy and to foster international partnerships, including with China, in driving the transition to a sustainable future. Azerbaijan's role as a guarantor of European energy security further underscores the importance of its efforts in diversifying its energy portfolio and embracing green technologies. The close cooperation between China and Azerbaijan in energy projects, including participation in oil and gas ventures, highlights the potential for further collaboration in the renewable energy sector. Hikmet Hajiyev's emphasis on Chinese companies as valuable partners in Azerbaijan's economic diversification underscores the strategic alignment between both nations in prioritizing the green transition. China's leadership in global green transformation serves as a model for other nations, including Azerbaijan, inspiring confidence in the feasibility and benefits of transitioning to renewable energy sources. Overall, Azerbaijan's embrace of solar power, coupled with its collaboration with China, not only contributes to its own sustainable development goals but also sets an example for international cooperation in addressing climate change and transitioning to a greener future.”

According to him, Azerbaijan views Chinese companies as valuable partners in the diversification of its economy, especially within the context of prioritizing the green transition, for several reasons.

"Azerbaijan recognizes Chinese companies as vital partners in transitioning to green energy due to their expertise and technology transfer in renewable energy, particularly solar power. This collaboration aids Azerbaijan's shift away from traditional sectors like oil and gas towards sustainable alternatives. Chinese investment in renewable energy infrastructure, including solar power plants, not only diversifies Azerbaijan's economy but also enhances energy independence and resilience."

"Partnering with Chinese firms grants Azerbaijan access to global green energy markets and facilitates learning and growth opportunities in the emerging green economy. China's commitment to sustainability aligns with Azerbaijan's goals, accelerating the implementation of renewable energy projects. Azerbaijan prioritizes diversifying energy sources, investing in renewable energy infrastructure, promoting energy efficiency, and fostering international collaboration, including with China, to advance its green energy agenda. Collaborating on joint renewable energy projects, technology transfer, policy exchange, and business partnerships with China during and beyond COP29 aims to expedite Azerbaijan's transition to green energy, achieve sustainable development goals, and combat climate change," he concluded in the end.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz