Climate expert: Azerbaijan as host of COP29 has huge target for 2050

Training on "Sustainable Development and Climate Change from the Media Perspective" as part of the series of trainings for journalists who will take an active part in the coverage of COP29 was held on March 13, 2024, organized jointly by the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA) and the Institute of Development and Diplomacy of ADA University. The training aimed to equip English-speaking journalists with the necessary skills to effectively cover the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) of the United Nations.

Nick Medic, one of the international trainers, tried to explain the essence and goals of COP29 to the journalists during the training. Medic is a communication expert specialising in renewable energy, climate change issues and sustainability. He is a qualified journalist and has published articles in The Guardian, The Financial Times, The Daily Telegraph and other magazines in the UK and abroad. The foreign expert also shared his insight and perspective with Azernews on the upcoming COP29 event to be held in Baku.

“The purpose of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) is to convene nations from around the world to discuss and negotiate actions aimed at addressing climate change, fostering international cooperation, and advancing efforts to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to the impacts of climate change.”

Touching on the significance of the Paris Agreement (COP 21) the expert noted that, this agreement sets long-term goals to guide all nations to: “Substantially reduce global greenhouse gas emissions to hold global temperature increase to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels. Aspiration to limit it to 1.5°C, recognizing that this would significantly reduce the risks and impacts of climate change;

Periodically assess the collective progress towards achieving the purpose of this agreement and its long-term goals;

Provide financing to developing countries to mitigate climate change, strengthen resilience and enhance abilities to adapt to climate impacts.”

He mentioned that despite all these problems remain.

Then such a question arises. Will Azerbaijan be able to achieve these goals during 2030-2050 in light of the remaining problems?

Speaking to Azernews, Nick Medic also said that Azerbaijan has a target of 40 percent reduction of greenhouse gases by 2050.

"I think what we have seen so far is very encouraging. There is the big master solar plant, an energy-from-waste facility, and a lot of talk about offshore wind in the Caspian. I believe the potential of the Caspian for wind energy is 155 gigawatts, and there is also considerable discussion about solar energy in the interior," he added.

“So, when you consider all these factors together, what becomes evident is the significant policy effort and enabling actions being put into place. I find this encouraging and believe it will greatly contribute to the coverage around COP 29. There will undoubtedly be a lot of attention on that, and the indications suggest that these targets can be achieved," the expert concluded.

