EU’s nightmare Geert wills to lead Holland towards full isolation

24 November 2023 00:26 (UTC+04:00)

Elnur Enveroglu Read more

The political history of the Netherlands is as rich in extraordinary events as it is an instructive example for the human race. Just looking at the history of the assassination of Johan de Witt, who was the Prime Minister in the third half of the 17th century, together with his brother, is enough to justify the reasons why anti-Islamic and anti-Semitic tendencies in the country are at such a peak.

So according to the gruesome history, when the two brothers were killed in 1672, there are accounts of some among the mob taking parts of the bodies and eating them…

I know it is a little long history but it tells a lot about the country’s political properties.

The savage murder of a man that history has judged a highly competent leader is regarded by the Dutch as one of the most shameful episodes in their history.

Today, at a time when the Western community is experiencing a storm of anti-Islamic aggression from the authorities and society in the Netherlands, a person with strong anti-Islamic sentiments has begun to become noticeable. Geert Wilders, a far-right leader, who won the Dutch elections for prime minister of the country is recognized as a real pressure on the EU to find ways to reduce immigration. With his latest triumph, he builds momentum for hard-right parties ahead of European parliament elections in June. Some of Wilders' promises did not rule out busting immigrants, especially from Muslim countries, and preventing the “Islamization” of the Netherlands. Prohibition of the Holy Koran, the closing of mosques, and much more are included in Wilders’ agenda.

He was previously tried on charges of inciting hatred against Muslims and was acquitted by the court. The reason for Wilders' accusation, among other things, was the comparison of Islam with fascism, and the Quran with Adolf Hitler's book "Mein Kampf".

Instead of bringing up a child and raising a healthy generation, Geert, who enjoys life with his wife and two cats, says that his aversion to Islam is related to the murder of another anti-Islam filmmaker Theo van Gogh, in 2004 by unknown persons. When he joined in the prime ministerial elections, he promised to take steps for the mass elimination of the Quran and mosques in the Netherlands. The Dutch politician, who called Moroccan Muslims "scum" in particular, was known for his inability to restrain his bad language and even for using physical force on his political opponents. For this reason, Geert Wilders was previously charged by the court.

Wilders also has the ability to control political parties and use special maneuvers to gather them around him. It is true that all this is an important factor in politics, but it is quite interesting that Wilders does it within the framework of anti-Islamic views.

In a victory speech on Wednesday, Wilders called on other parties to engage constructively in coalition talks and even suggested he would be willing to compromise on his anti-Muslim stance in order to form a government.

“I understand very well that parties do not want to be in a government with a party that wants unconstitutional measures,” he said. “We are not going to talk about mosques, Qurans, and Islamic schools.”

Another dangerous aspect of Wilders is his desire to leave the European Union. The ultra-right new Prime Minister believes that the Netherlands can run its country more successfully by adopting Nexit. In his opinion, the European Union is a place polluted with migrants, and the Netherlands cannot stay in this polluted world for long. Of course, for Wilders, being among migrants from the Islamic religion and breathing air with them is a big trouble. Wilders, who spends 24 hours of his life in fear, even used to change his house almost every day before. It is truly a miracle that a man is so afraid of the influence of Islamophobia, that he was not crazy and finally won a majority of votes and was elected as the prime minister of the country. But it can be said with certainty that the European Union has already accepted the election of Geert Wilders as the beginning of the dark days of Europe.

---

Elnur Enveroglu is AzerNews’ Deputy Editor-in-Chief, follow him on @ElnurMammadli1

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz